80 Gzb dairy owners booked for disposing cattle dung by roadside

Complying with a National Green Tribunal order, the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has lodged complaint with local police against 80 dairy owners running their business in residential localities and disposing cow dung by the roadside. Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chander on Friday said the action against dairy owners has been taken in compliance with an NGT directive.

Strict action has been initiated against dairy owners for running dairies in residential areas and disposing cattle's dung by the roadside and in drains, he said. He said the drive has been launched against dairy owners by health department of the civic body in Vijay nagar area.

The FIRs have been lodged against 80 dairy owners at Vijay Nagar police station, he added. The civic body would keep strict watch in future also and would initiate legal action against the errant dairy owners,the municipal commissioner added.

