Minimum temperatures stay close to normal levels in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures hovered around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with their joint capital Chandigarh recording a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degrees Celsius. Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their lows at 9 degrees Celsius, 10.4 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimums at 6.8 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Gurdaspur registered their lows at 8 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

