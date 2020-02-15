Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner ahead of swearing in; to discuss devp roadmap

A day ahead of taking oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third time, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a dinner meeting of his Cabinet ministers to discuss a roadmap for Delhi's development. According to party functionaries, Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for Delhi government in the coming three months.

The meeting will also focus on developing a roadmap to make Delhi a global city, they said. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

