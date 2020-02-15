Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape victim's testimony must be of sterling quality to convict accused: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that a rape accused cannot be convicted on the basis of sole testimony of the victim unless it is "absolutely trustworthy, unblemished and of sterling quality".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:29 IST
Rape victim's testimony must be of sterling quality to convict accused: SC
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court has ruled that a rape accused cannot be convicted on the basis of sole testimony of the victim unless it is "absolutely trustworthy, unblemished and of sterling quality". A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah has reiterated that the sterling witness should be of very high quality and calibre, whose version should be unassailable.

The apex court's observation came while acquitting a man, who was accused of raping his sister-in-law in September 2011 in Makhdumpur, Patna. The victim had complained that her brother-in-law, the accused, had raped her on the preceding night of September 16, 2011. Based on her complaint an FIR was registered.

A trial court had sentenced the accused to 10 years of jail, which was upheld by the High Court. The man then moved the apex court. The lawyer representing the man argued that "except the deposition/evidence of the prosecutrix (victim) which has not been corroborated by the medical evidence, there is no other independent and cogent evidence to connect the accused with the guilt".

Taking note of the submissions that there were material contradictions in the evidence of the victim, the top court said the version of the victim could not be taken as the gospel truth as in the absence of any other supporting evidence, there was no scope to sustain the conviction. The bench noted that ordinarily the sole testimony of the victim was enough to convict an accused of rape, it could not lose sight of the protection of the accused against false implication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan in full swing for Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony

The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi are in the final phase in Ramlila Maidan. He will be sworn-in for the third time as the Chief Minister on February 16.The work is in the last phase ...

Need India-Portugal joint expertise in various areas of economy: Portuguese President

Terming India as an economic and social global power, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said the countrys priority is to have joint expertise in various areas of the economy. A forum, organized by industry bodies, CII...

Tennis-Clijsters to take on Bertens in Dubai comeback

Former world number one Kim Clijsters will return to professional tennis for the first time in seven years at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday - but she has been handed a tough first round match-up. The 36-year-old, who wo...

Credit growth momentum picking up; Budget proposals not to stoke inflation, says Das

Amid concerns over the economic slowdown, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said credit growth momentum is picking up and ruled out any possible spike in inflation due to Budget proposals as the government is maintaining fiscal prudence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020