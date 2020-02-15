Man held for firing in air in west Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly firing in the air in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Paschim Vihar, they said.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police received information that a man was shooting a pistol in the air. A police team rushed to the spot and nabbed him, a senior police officer said. One country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from his possession, he said

Later his car where a magazine and 44 live cartridges were kept was also seized, the officer added. During investigation, it was found that the accused had a friendship with a woman in Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and had been visiting her for the past four-five years, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

