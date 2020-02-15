Bus gutted in fire near Howrah railway station

A state-owned bus caught fire near the Howrah railway station on Saturday, triggering panic in the busy area, officials said. The incident happened in the afternoon and it took around an hour for two fire tenders to douse the blaze, they said. The bus, which has been lying there abandoned, was gutted in the flames, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding that the cause of the fire in yet to be ascertained.

