Hry police arrests gangster Raju Basaudi

A gangster with links to interstate criminal gangs was arrested from the IGI airport in Delhi following an alert by immigration officials, police said on Saturday. Gangster Raju Basaudi, a resident of Basaudi village in Sonipat district, was wanted by police in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi, they said.

The Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He is involved in 13 cases of murder, three cases of attempt to murder and around a dozen cases of robbery and dacoity, police said.

A Look Out Circular for the accused was issued on the request of the Haryana police recently to nab the hardcore criminal, they said, adding he was arrested from the IGI Airport after an alert by the immigration officials there. He is closely associated with dreaded gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Anil Chippi, Akshay Palra, and Naresh Sethi lodged in different jails, police said.

Raju's close associate, Sandeep alias Kala of Jatheri, had escaped from the police custody a few days ago in Faridabad, they said. The accused runs an extortion gang that has created terror in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi, police said.

His gang uses social media platforms, especially Facebook, to intimidate their targets or claim their role in different crimes or to give false moral and ideological colors to their gruesome murders, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

