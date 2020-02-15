NCSC asks Jharkhand govt to fast track Ramgarh gang rape case

The National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) on Saturday asked the Jharkhand government to fast-track the February 7 gang rape case in Ramgarh district. A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped while she was returning from a tourist spot with her uncle on a motorcycle near Ramgarh-Ghato road.

All the four accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand. NCSC member Yogendra Paswan told reporters here that the victim should get quick justice. "Rape is a crime against humanity and the states should ensure speedy trial in fast track courts to punish the guilty at the earliest.

The civil society should also boycott such culprits," Paswan said. The NCSC member said he met and discussed the issue with officiating Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar and Mandu Block Development Officer. Paswan said that the commission has asked the state and district authorities to ensure payment of Rs 8.35 lakh as compensation to the victim as per the provisions under the ST/SC Act.

"We spoke to state social secretary over the phone about the compensation," he added. Paswan said the victim has no pucca house and is living in a hut and she should get a concrete house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.