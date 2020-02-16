RSS chief raises concern over 'violence, dissatisfaction' in society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday while addressing a gathering here, expressed concern about "violence and dissatisfaction" in society. "World came closer but in the process two World Wars took place and threat of a third is looming. It is said that the third one is underway in a different form. There is violence and dissatisfaction. Everyone is agitating - owners, workers, govt, public, students, teachers," he said.

"No one is happy. Everyone is agitating. Mill owners and workers are agitating. Employers and employees are agitating. Government and public is agitating. Students and teachers are agitating. Everyone is unhappy and dissatisfied," he added. "We say we are living in a developed world. The comforts that were not available to humans earlier is available now. The prosperity which we could not imagine 100 years ago...a life with several comforts and pleasure is being lived by humans today. What happened in the battle of Panipat? Whether Marathas won or lost, who died...the news about these reached Poona after more than a month. Today, there is no such thing. You send a mail and get a reply within five minutes," he said.(ANI)

