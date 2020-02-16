Anti-terror measures, security arrangements in place at Ramlila Maidan for Kejriwal's oath ceremony

The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa on Sunday said all security arrangement for crowd management, anti-terror measures, crime prevention have been made in and around Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal. "Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and Local Police are all in place so that the event is carried out peacefully. An additional 10 DCP officers have been deployed and the entire area has been divided into nine regions," Randhawa told ANI.

"All the regions are being headed by different DCP officers. Proper signage boards have been put up in the area. There are eight entry gates and all are being monitored," he added. Randhawa said all the buildings nearby are also being monitored and snipers have 85 rooftops have been positioned.

The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on Saturday and as per the advisory, vehicles can be parked behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal. "OB Vans shall be parked on the footpath of JLN marg, opposite Ram Mila Maidan beyond Gate no 2 up to Kamla Market," it said.

The entry of commercial vehicles and buses have been restricted in a few places such as Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg. "No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed from Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road.

Ram Charan Aggrawal Chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ Marg. DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover," the traffic advisory said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

