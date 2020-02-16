Six ministers take oath along with Kejriwal
Six MLAs, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai, took oath as ministers in the newly sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday. Others who took oath at the Ramlila Maidan were Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.
Rai, who was the Labour Minister in the previous government, took oath in the name of martyrs of freedom struggle. Gautam, who held the Social Welfare portfolio in his last tenure, took oath in the name of Buddha. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy at the ceremony.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. Kejirwal took oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third successive time.
