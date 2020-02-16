Mumbai: Man held for sexually harassing, threatening scribe

A 27-year-old hawker from Bandra in the metropolis was arrested on Saturday for allegedly

making video calls and sending obscene messages to a woman journalist, Malabar Hill police said.

An official said Jahiruddin Edrisi, a resident of Behrampada in Bandra, used to make random video and WhatsApp

calls to the woman journalist and send abusive online messages when she ignored them.

"The complainant has told us she was facing this harassment for the last two months. He also dared her to file

a police case and threatened to reach her residence if she did not answer him. After she filed a complaint, we used technical

details to nab Edrisi," the official said. The man has been charged under sections 354A (sexual

harassment) 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well provisions of the Information Technology Act,

the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

