Six arrested for robbery after posing as executives of gas distribution agency

Six people were arrested for allegedly committing robbery at a senior citizen's house in Paschim Vihar (West) after gaining entry by posing as executives of a gas distribution agency and injecting her and the domestic help with sedatives, police said on Sunday. The accused -- Arif (30), Moolchand (22), Javed (46), Mohd. Akhtar (28), Ghanshyam Tiwari (36) and Rajesh (30) -- were arrested while a co-accused, Vineet, is still at large, they said.

A 65-year-old woman had reported to police on January 29 about three unknown men who made a friendly entry into her house by impersonating executives of a gas distribution agency for obtaining metre readings, police said. Later, the accused made the woman and her domestic help unconscious by injecting a sedative. They robbed the jewellery worn by the woman and that kept in the almirah by overpowering the victim and her servant, a senior police officer said.

With the help of technical surveillance, one of the suspects, Javed, was identified, he said. On Friday, police received inputs about the presence of suspects and six of them were arrested from Delhi's Jwalapuri. Robbed jewellery was also recovered, police said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused made friendly entry in the victim's house by pretending to be executives of a gas distribution company for obtaining PNG metre readings and they made the victim unconscious by injecting some medicine before committing the robbery, they said.

