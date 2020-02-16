Final medical reports of 406 people housed at ITBP quarantine facility found to be negative

The medical final reports of all 406 people who were rescued from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city and later housed at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in New Delhi's Chhawala area were found to be negative. The discharge process of all these 406 people will start from tomorrow afternoon in a phased manner.

The group includes seven people from Maldives which was taken to the ITBP facility on 1 and 2 February, are being looked after by the expert team of doctors and medical professionals. There are seven children including an infant in the group. A health advisory has also been issued for the people if they come across any symptoms of coronavirus after 14 days of leaving the quarantine.

The advisory suggests to use the surgical three-layer mask and wash hands whenever contact with the infected person. It also said that visit to an identified health facility and for further assistance, one can call on control room number +91-11-23978046, Health Ministry. A total of 406 people who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, early this month were looked after at the quarantine facility of ITBP. (ANI)

