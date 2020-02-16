Left Menu
Development News Edition

67 samples test negative for COVID-19 in UP, results of six awaited

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that till now samples of 73 people have been sent for testing for COVID-19, out of which 67 found to be negative and results of six are awaited.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:35 IST
67 samples test negative for COVID-19 in UP, results of six awaited
The state has cross-notified 69 travellers to other states within India and details of 26 travellers have been shared with NCDC, GoI, for International Cross-notification.. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that till now samples of 73 people have been sent for testing for COVID-19, out of which 67 found to be negative and results of six are awaited. A media bulletin from the Directorate of Health Services here said: "The total number of samples sent for nCoV testing is 73. 67 out of these 73 have been found to be negative. Results of the remaining six are awaited."

Till date, 1,424 travellers from corona affected countries have been identified and tracked by the District Surveillance Units and WHO-NPSP teams. 59 of them were found to be symptomatic. Samples of four travellers have been sent to NIV in Pune and of 44 travellers to KGMU, Lucknow and of 25 travellers to the National Center for disease Disease Control NCDC, Delhi. "The state has cross-notified 69 travellers to other states within India and details of 26 travellers have been shared with NCDC, GoI, for International Cross-notification. Helpline number at the State Head Quarters is 1800-180-5145," the medical bulletin states.

It further said that "820 isolation beds have been reserved across the state for travellers returning back from China. The State has ensured that adequate infection prevention logistics are available for travellers and hospital staff. All medical colleges have also been asked to be in a state of readiness." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...

Himachal: Women carry pregnant woman on makeshift cart for over 8 hours to reach hospital

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital. They carried the preg...

Kalahandi Police in Odisha organise blood donation camp, say will try to fill blood's demand-supply gap in district

Kalahandi Police on Sunday collected 112 Units of blood in a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp held at Dharamgarh under Mo Sarkar initiative. The Kalahandi Police started this voluntary blood donation drive with the support of the local organis...

Over 100 released from virus quarantine in Germany

Berlin, Feb 16 AFP Over a hundred German nationals were Sunday released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying in from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. All t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020