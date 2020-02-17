Left Menu
Development News Edition

In signs of thaw, Mamata meets governor Dhankhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
In signs of thaw, Mamata meets governor Dhankhar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a one-on-one meeting with Governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, in what is being seen as a sign of thaw in their frosty relationship.

Though what exactly transpired at the hour-long meeting at Raj Bhavan was not immediately known, sources said

the two discussed "various issues". It was for the first time since Dhankhar assumed

office in July last year that the two had a person to person talk.

"Had an extremely satisfying an hour long interaction with Honble Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at Raj Bhawan,"

Dhankhar later tweeted. There was no immediate reaction from Banerjee.

He had been seeking a meeting with Banerjee since December last but it did not come about as the government

invariably cited the chief minister's preoccupation with other engagements.

Dhankhar's ties with the government have been filled with rancour ever since he rushed to the rescue of Union

minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and manhandled at Jadavpur University where he had gone to address a function of

the RSS-linked ABVP. He was not invited to convocations of several

universities despite being their chancellor, something for which he openly criticised the government.

The TMC government also clipped his powers as the Chancellor of Universities by amending the relevant rules and

ensured that all communication between the vice-chancellors and him were routed through the education department.

The governor also berated the government over alleged deterioration in law and order and, in December last year,

withheld approval to some bills, citing lack of adequate information. In a rare instance, the state assembly had to be

adjourned for two days for want of the governor's assent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan warns of new refugee crisis in Pakistan due to Indian govt's policies

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday warned that Pakistan may face another refugee crisis if the international community failed to take notice of the current situation in India. Speaking at the two-day refugee summit in Islamabad on 40 years...

Two college students held with brown sugar in West Bengal

Two college students have been arrested after drug worth Rs 12 lakh were seized fromthem in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Monday. They were arrested from Kani More area in Malda townon Sunday night, a police officer said. One ...

Ban on livestock auction lifted after assessments conducted on FMD

Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza says after clinical assessments were conducted on the foot and mouth disease outbreak, a decision has been taken to lift the ban on the auction of livestock.She said, how...

Goa: In viral video, teen villager claims he got free drugs

Goa police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy who is seen claiming in a video that he wassupplied free drugs by two youths, an official said on Monday. The video, which is circulating on social media, hasbeen shot in Karapur village i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020