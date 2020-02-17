CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 42L concealed in perfume cans at IGI

Foreign currency worth over Rs 42 lakh, concealed inside perfume cans, has been seized by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, a senior official said on Monday. The official said the currency was recovered from a 40-year-old Delhi resident, Mohammad Arshi, when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday afternoon to take an Air India flight to Dubai.

As the passenger's behaviour looked suspicious, he and his belongings were subjected to intense frisking by Central Industrial Security Force personnel, he said. "1,97,500 Saudi Royal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar worth about Rs 42.35 lakh were found finely concealed in perfume cans and some cloth pouches kept in the passenger's bag," the official said.

As the traveller had no documents to justify carrying such huge currency, he was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. Last week, the force had made a similar interception at this airport and had recovered Rs 45 lakh worth foreign currency hidden in peanuts, cooked meatballs and other eatables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

