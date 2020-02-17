Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strike by J-K PHE daily wage workers enters 11th day, CPI(M) urges LG to intervene

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:26 IST
Strike by J-K PHE daily wage workers enters 11th day, CPI(M) urges LG to intervene

On the 11th day of strike called by casual and daily wage workers of the public health engineering (PHE) department over various demands, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to resolve the issue immediately. The casual labourers and daily wage workers have been on strike in Jammu since February 7 demanding release of their pending wages, regularisation of jobs, filling up of vacant posts, repair and maintenance of faulty pumping houses and water stations and basic facilities at water stations for the staff among others.

While assuring full support to the agitators, Tarigami said, "I urge Lieutenant Governor G S Murmu to look into issues pertaining to regularisation and release of wages to daily rated workers because their strike has impacted utility services leading to drinking water crisis especially in most parts of Jammu and Srinagar cities," Tarigami said. "The administration must talk to the representatives of the PHE workers and try to figure out a reasonable solution to their issues urgently," he said, adding they have been working sincerely for the department for the past many years, but "unfortunately they have been neglected".

Hitting out the administration's "lackadaisical" approach, he alleged that this was the reason for the present crisis as successive governments always made deceptive commitments to buy time and avoid the crisis. "It is apathetic on the part of the administration that instead of holding parleys with the workers on strike, it adopts coercive methods to avoid the crisis," Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) leader said that any problem concerning employees of important departments which is kept unresolved badly affects the output and the performance of the government. The administration must understand the difficulties faced by these workers who have no money to pay their children's school fees or to manage their day-to-day family affairs, Tarigami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling maintains gains amid expectations government will spend more

Sterling was slightly weaker on Monday, though it maintained some gains above 1.30, after having its best week in two months as investors priced in looser financial conditions under Britains new finance minister.Rishi Sunak was appointed on...

Rwandan dissident singer found dead in custody: police

A popular Rwandan singer whose music was banned by the ruling regime committed suicide in custody, police announced Monday, three days after he was caught trying to flee the country. Kizito Mihigo, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide whos so...

Surprised by criticism of pre-planned break: NZ coach Stead

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he was very surprised at being lambasted for taking a scheduled break after the 0-5 T20 hammering his team received from India earlier this month. Stead returns to the helm for the Test series sta...

CBIC starts capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis objective of turning districts into export hubs. Central Board of Indirec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020