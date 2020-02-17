Bike-borne robbers make off with Rs 70,000 in Ghaziabad

A collection agent of a bank was robbed of Rs 70,000 at gunpoint by two bike-borne men here on Monday morning, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Mishra said Uttam Goel, a collection agent with Syndicate Bank and resident of Farukh Nagar, was on his way to the bank with the collected money when the robbers targeted him.

As he boarded an auto-rickshaw, two bike-borne robbers waylaid the vehicle and tried to snatch his bag at gunpoint. When Goel resisted, the accused hit him on his head with the butt of the pistol and fled with the bag containing Rs 70,000 in cash, Mishra said, adding that it seemed that the accused were locals who knew about the victim's work.

