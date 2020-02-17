Karnataka Governor lauds govt''s handling of natural calamities

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI): Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Monday defended the state government's management of

natural calamities, outlined its priorities especially in irrigation sector and complimented it for prudent management

of finances. In his address to the joint sitting of legislature,

being the first session of the year, he listed out the initiatives of the government in attracting investments.

The address, while noting that security is among the priorities of the administration, highlighted that approval

has been given to reservation of women in 25 per cent of posts in police recruitment.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, in his reaction, slammed the government, accusing it of

conveying "false information" through the Governor's speech. "The government is conveying false information through

the Governor's speech. Adequate relief measures have still not been taken even after six months since the floods that took

place. Many victims are still leading their life without shelter," he tweeted.

Contrary to expectations in some quarters, the Governor's address did not have any references on

implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state. "Karnataka is known for its prudent management of

finances. Being the first state in the country to lay out a fiscal consolidation roadmap to improve its finances, it went

on to achieve the fiscal and debt consolidation targets laid out therein well ahead of the timeline prescribed," Vala said.

Noting that during August-October 2019, Karnataka had suffered heavy damage due to torrential rains and floods, the

Governor said the state machinery swung into action along with central agencies and undertook rescue and relief measures on a

"warfooting". The government has sanctioned Rs five lakh each to

houses that have to be reconstructed, Rs three lakh each for repairs to severely damaged dwelling units and Rs 50,000 each

for the partially damaged, he said. "The financial assistance sanctioned for house damage is

highest in the country. My government has so far released financial assistance of Rs 827 crore to more than 1.24 lakh

damaged houses," he said. A sum of Rs 207 crore has been released for 2.07 lakh

families, he said, adding enhanced input subsidy of Rs 10,000 per hectare has been paid to affected farmers, Rs 2,104 crore

for restoration of critical infrastructure, and 150 days of employment under MNREGS to those affected instead of 100 days.

Vala also said the government intends to start the implementation of a new scheme - "watershed development to

prevent drought" - in 100 drought-prone taluks by converging MNREGS and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY).

Highlighting several farmer-friendly initiatives, he said his government has taken up irrigation projects on

priority and during the current financial year about 12,000 hectares of irrigation potential has been created through

major projects. "Administrative approval has been given to 21 other

irrigation projects at an estimated cost of about Rs 4,050 crore," the Governor said.

Vala said the government has started 276 Karnataka public schools from standard 1 to 12 by integrating nearby

primary, high school and pre university colleges, with an objective to enhance the quality of education, and a novel

concept of "Water Bell" has been introduced during this academic year to prevent dehydration in school children.

Noting that the state stood second in the country as an investment destination by attracting investment of Rs

71,475 crore upto November 2019, he said action has been initiated to announce new industrial policy.

This was aimed at attracting investments, new technologies and generation of additional employment, with

focus on comprehensive industrial development in priority sectors in tier-2 and 3 cities.

Regarding security, he said an anti-terror unit has been set up exclusively for Bengaluru, and Emergency Response

Support System (ERSS) rolled out with the Centre's assistance to cater to citizens in emergencies.

A high-security prison is being constructed in Parappana Agrahara here to house hardcore criminals and

terrorists and central prisons are being constructed in Vijayapura and Bidar, he said.PTI KSU RS NVG VS

