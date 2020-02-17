Farmers gherao district magistrate's office in Muzaffarnagar

Hundreds of farmers on Monday gheraoed the office of the district magistrate here and started an indefinite dharna.

The protesters, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait, demanded the release of pending sugarcane dues and an increase in the crushing capacity of sugar mills.

They vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

