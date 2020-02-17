Coronavirus: Delhi govt hospital suspends biometric attendance

A Delhi government hospital has suspended biometric attendance for its employees as a "precautionary measure" after many of them complained of "psychological unease" over the coronavirus scare, a senior official said on Monday.

The order to suspend biometric attendance at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital was issued recently, after many employees "expressed concern" over its usage, he said.

The attendance is now being marked manually till further order, the official said, adding, the measure has been taken to offer "psychological ease" to employees as they are aware about coronavirus and how it spreads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

