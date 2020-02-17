Domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.20 pc in Jan 2020, says DGCA

The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in January 2020 increased by 2.20 per cent to 127.83 lakhs as against 125.08 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2020 were 127.83 lakhs as against 125.08 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby, registering an annual growth of 2.20 per cent and monthly growth of 2.20 per cent," DGCA said.

As per the traffic data submitted by various domestic airlines for January 2020, the passenger load factor in that month had shown a decreasing trend compared to the previous month due to the end of tourist season. During January 2020, a total of 798 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines, the civil aviation watchdog said.

"The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for January 2020 has been around 0.62," it added. (ANI)

