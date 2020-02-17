Lt Gen Dwivedi takes over command of 9 crops in HP

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday took over as the commander of the Yol-based strategic Rising Star Corps, which looks after the Army's operational preparedness from Jammu to Himachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said. General Dwivedi, an alumni of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned into 'the 18th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles' in December 1984.

In an "illustrious" career spanning over a period of more than 35 years, the officer has held various crucial posts, the spokesperson said. He worked earlier as a bridage major of an armoured brigade, assistant military secretary and general staff officer in Military Operations at Army Headquarters among other positions, he added.

He was the director general of Infantry, before assuming the present position. PTI AB

