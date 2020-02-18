State pension for freedom fighters in Pondy hiked

The state government pension for freedom fighters in Puducherry has been hiked by Rs 1000 a

month. An official release said the freedom fighters would get

Rs 9,000 a month from April this year, as against Rs 8000 now. A total of 1,459 pensioners would be benefited by this

and the government would incur Rs 1.75 crores additionally every year.

The increase has been effected in keeping with the assurance held out to them by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on

the occasion of the Republic Day last month.

