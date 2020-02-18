Maha: Shaheen Bagh-like Latur anti-CAA protest enters 5th day

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh sit-in entered

its fifth day on Tuesday in Latur in Maharashtra. The protest, in which women from both majority and

minority communities are taking part along with artists painting images of icons like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed

Bhagat Singh, began at Annabhau Chowk here on February 14. One of the highlights of the protest are posters

exhorting people to donate a book to a needy student, with the student's name being given as Amit Shah and the book being the

Constitution. Protesters said the CAA and the National Register of

Citizens exercise were moves by the Narendra Modi government to target the Muslim community.

