Maha: Shaheen Bagh-like Latur anti-CAA protest enters 5th day
An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh sit-in entered
its fifth day on Tuesday in Latur in Maharashtra. The protest, in which women from both majority and
minority communities are taking part along with artists painting images of icons like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed
Bhagat Singh, began at Annabhau Chowk here on February 14. One of the highlights of the protest are posters
exhorting people to donate a book to a needy student, with the student's name being given as Amit Shah and the book being the
Constitution. Protesters said the CAA and the National Register of
Citizens exercise were moves by the Narendra Modi government to target the Muslim community.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
12 killed, five injured in dumper-SUV collision in Maharashtra
At least 11 people killed, 7 injured in road mishap in Maharashtra
Maharashtra govt forms committee to probe 'phone tapping'
Woman lecturer burnt alive in Maharashtra's Wardha, accused absconding
Maharashtra Women's Commission takes cognisance of woman lecturer burnt alive in Wardha