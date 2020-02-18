Left Menu
AP Principal Home Secretary transferred, rejig of top cops

  PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  Updated: 18-02-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:20 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders transferring three senior IPS

officers, including the Principal Home Secretary, and gave posting to three others who have been kept on wait.

Principal Home Secretary K R M Kishore Kumar (1989 batch) has been transferred and posted as Chairman of the AP

State Road Safety Authority while Kumar Vishwajeet (1994), who has been waiting for posting, has been appointed in his place.

Another officer of the 1994 batch, N Balasubrahmanyam, who has also been on wait, is now appointed as the Additional

Director General of Railway Police in the existing vacancy. Kripanand Tripathi Ujela (1994) has been transferred

out as Director General of Drugs Control Administration but not given a new posting.

He has been asked to report to the DGP. M Sunil Kumar Naik (2005), who has reported to the

state on inter-cadre deputation from Bihar, has been posted as DIG of Crime Investigation Department.

Prohibition and Excise Director P Hari Kumar (2000) has been removed and asked to report to the DGP.

Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal (2001) has been given additional charge as Prohibition

and Excise Director. IPS officer of 2011 batch Abhishek Mohanty, who has

been on wait, is made the Group Commander (Admin) of Greyhounds in the existing vacancy, according to an order

issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

