AP Principal Home Secretary transferred, rejig of top cops
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders transferring three senior IPS
officers, including the Principal Home Secretary, and gave posting to three others who have been kept on wait.
Principal Home Secretary K R M Kishore Kumar (1989 batch) has been transferred and posted as Chairman of the AP
State Road Safety Authority while Kumar Vishwajeet (1994), who has been waiting for posting, has been appointed in his place.
Another officer of the 1994 batch, N Balasubrahmanyam, who has also been on wait, is now appointed as the Additional
Director General of Railway Police in the existing vacancy. Kripanand Tripathi Ujela (1994) has been transferred
out as Director General of Drugs Control Administration but not given a new posting.
He has been asked to report to the DGP. M Sunil Kumar Naik (2005), who has reported to the
state on inter-cadre deputation from Bihar, has been posted as DIG of Crime Investigation Department.
Prohibition and Excise Director P Hari Kumar (2000) has been removed and asked to report to the DGP.
Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal (2001) has been given additional charge as Prohibition
and Excise Director. IPS officer of 2011 batch Abhishek Mohanty, who has
been on wait, is made the Group Commander (Admin) of Greyhounds in the existing vacancy, according to an order
issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.
