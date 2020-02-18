Maoist carrying Rs 4 lakh reward on his head surrenders

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in

Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday. Kesab Veladi (27) of Chhattisgarh, who had joined the

CPI (Maoist) in 2009 and was involved in many crimes, surrendered before the police, Superintendent of Police, B

Ganagadhar said. Veladi told police that he decided to give up the path

of violence and return to the social mainstream as he was "disillusioned" with the Maoist activities, the SP said.

Veladi was involved in many crimes including burning of a vehicle near Kendughati, burning of five tractors, two

JCB and one mixture machine near Nuamunda of Kalahandi district. He was also involved in several cases in Kandhamal

district, police said. The SP claimed that more and more Maoists are giving

up arms due to progressive surrender and rehabilitation policy of Odisha government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

