Mumbai: CR suburban signal snag disrupts evening schedule

Thousands of evening rush hour commuters in Mumbai were inconvenienced after a signal failure

on the slow line of Central Railway's suburban network disrupted train schedules on Tuesday, officials said.

The signal disruption took place around 7:15pm on the down slow line (moving from CST towards the suburbs) between

Kalwa and Mumbra stations, said a CR official. CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said

the snag was rectified at 8:10pm. Railway sources said the disruption delayed trains by

over 20 minutes and the cascading effect led to bunching of trains one behind the other.

