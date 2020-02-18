Mumbai: CR suburban signal snag disrupts evening schedule
Thousands of evening rush hour commuters in Mumbai were inconvenienced after a signal failure
on the slow line of Central Railway's suburban network disrupted train schedules on Tuesday, officials said.
The signal disruption took place around 7:15pm on the down slow line (moving from CST towards the suburbs) between
Kalwa and Mumbra stations, said a CR official. CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said
the snag was rectified at 8:10pm. Railway sources said the disruption delayed trains by
over 20 minutes and the cascading effect led to bunching of trains one behind the other.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Central Railway
- Mumbra