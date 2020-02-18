Mizoram govt yet to notify new prohibition rules: Minister

The Mizoram government is yet to notify the new prohibition rules, Excise and Narcotics

Minister Dr K Beichhua told the state Assembly on Tuesday. In reply to a question from Congress member KT Rokhaw,

Beichhua said the government has cancelled the notification issued in connection with the new liquor law on December 19

last year. He said that there is no prohibition rules in the

state as of now. According to the minister, the government has closed

all liquor shops, bonded warehouses and brewery after "The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019" came into force in the

state. He said the government has also approved recruitment

for 3 inspectors, 2 sub-inspectors, 45 constables, 4 upper division clerks and 2 lower division clerks to strengthen the

department. In another reply, Beichhuah also said that the state

government did not issue any license or permit for buying liquor.

He said the government has not thought of opening wine shops as of now.

Meanwhile, officials of Excise and Narcotics department said that drafting of the new prohibition rules is

more or less complete. Fulfilling its poll promises the Mizo National Front

(MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga passed "The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Bill, 2019" in the state

legislature on March 20 last year replacing the 4-year old "The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition & Control) or MLPC Act, 2014"

introduced by the previous Congress government, that allowed opening of wine shops in the state.

