Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangpuri road to be closed for over a year, Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers

Delhi Airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave early while commuting towards Delhi Airport as the road connecting Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be shut for over a year beginning Wednesday to enable construction work of the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:43 IST
Rangpuri road to be closed for over a year, Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave early while commuting towards Delhi Airport as the road connecting Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be shut for over a year beginning Wednesday to enable construction work of the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan. Traffic from Rangpuri roundabout will be diverted to Central Spine Road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 from Mahipalpur, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press note.

"For the smooth movement of passengers coming to terminals 2 and 3 from Shiva Murti, Dwarka, and Gurgaon, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has built and commissioned Radisson Bypass Road, connecting Rangpuri with the airport via Central Spine road," it said. The DIAL said it has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers.

"DIAL has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers. The diversion is unlikely to have any significant impact on the commuting time of the airport-bound passengers," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document was seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tue...

KMC elections likely to be held in mid April: Official sources

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid April, official sources said. The state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12-26, they said.The...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020