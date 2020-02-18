Rangpuri road to be closed for over a year, Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers
Delhi Airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave early while commuting towards Delhi Airport as the road connecting Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be shut for over a year beginning Wednesday to enable construction work of the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan.
Delhi Airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave early while commuting towards Delhi Airport as the road connecting Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be shut for over a year beginning Wednesday to enable construction work of the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan. Traffic from Rangpuri roundabout will be diverted to Central Spine Road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 from Mahipalpur, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press note.
"For the smooth movement of passengers coming to terminals 2 and 3 from Shiva Murti, Dwarka, and Gurgaon, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has built and commissioned Radisson Bypass Road, connecting Rangpuri with the airport via Central Spine road," it said. The DIAL said it has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers.
"DIAL has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers. The diversion is unlikely to have any significant impact on the commuting time of the airport-bound passengers," it said. (ANI)
