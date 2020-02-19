Woman given triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, case registered
A Muslim woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in the Manpur area of Sitapur district.
A Muslim woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in the Manpur area of Sitapur district. ASP Madhuban Singh told reporters that the woman had filed a case against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and demand for dowry.
"Woman has alleged demand for dowry and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws at the Manpur police station. The complaint also registered under triple-talaq law," Singh told reporters here. The police official said that the investigation in the matter is underway.
Meanwhile, the woman's father alleged that after giving triple-talaq her husband had also threatened to kill her family members too. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitapur
- Uttar Pradesh