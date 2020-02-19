Mathura man who set car ablaze to announce his marriage booked under NSA

Authorities in Mathura booked a man named Shubham Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly creating a ruckus by setting his car on fire in September last year. Not only that, Chaudhary along with a woman named Anjula Sharma, had also fired in the air using an illegal pistol outside a police post near Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura office, creating panic among passing commuters.

According to a report, the duo told police that they took these moves in order to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. Both Chaudhary and Sharma were eventually arrested.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

