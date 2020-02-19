Lack of manpower hurdle in curbing bull trawling: Goa minister

Goa Fisheries Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues on Wednesday said his department does not have

enough manpower and equipment to keep a check on bull trawling and LED light fishing, which is banned in the state.

In 2017, the Goa government had banned fishing by use of LED lights or bull trawling in the state waters, as they

result in overexploitation of the fishery resources. A delegation of traditional fishermen met Rodrigues on

Wednesday claiming that many trawlers were illegally using LED lights or indulging in bull trawling despite the ban.

Talking to reporters after meeting, Rodrigues admitted that his department is not does not have mechanism to catch

these trawlers. "The traditional fishermen say that because of

advanced technology in fishing, the marine life will be finished. It will result in worst time for the fisheries

sector," the minister said. "We are not able to curb bull trawling and LED light

fishing, which is banned in the state. We don't have enough manpower and equipment. We need to collaborate with other

agencies like the Indian Coast Guard and state Ports Department to curb these activities," he said.

Rodrigues said he would soon hold a meeting to coordinate with other agencies so that the ban can be

implemented in real spirit. The minister said the fishermen also told him that

several abandoned vessels on the jetties were posing a hurdle in fishing activities.

He said the department will identify such vessels and issue notices to the owners asking them to remove it.

"We will give time to the owners to shift the vessels from there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.