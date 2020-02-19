Hotel Park's fire NOC and cessation order restored, trade license by NDMC still under suspension

The Fire Safety Certificate and Cessation order of Hotel Park in Lutyen's Delhi, which was revoked following a blaze in the hotel's basement last week, was restored on Wednesday, according to officials. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday suspended the health and the trade licences of the five-star hotel which has not been restored yet.

"The hotel building was inspected by the team of officers of fire department on Tuesday to verify the compliance of shortcomings communicated. During the course of inspection, the shortcomings communicated have been found complied. "The safety certificate of the premises is restored and the fire department has no objection for the operation of the hotel," said Director, Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg.

Delhi police officials, confirmed that the cessation order was also restored. "There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of 'The Park New Delhi' on February 15, 2020. There were no casualties and our in-house crisis management team got into action and controlled the situation immediately.

"Few people who reported smoke inhalation were taken for a thorough check-up to the hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure that there was no discomfort post which all were discharged," a hotel spokesperson said. We had received a suspension notice from the fire department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements in other premises within the property to ensure better safety, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the hotel had acted upon all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it, following which the fire department visited the premises and conducted an inspection to verify the compliance of safety norms on February 18. "We have been doing regular drills and are completely safety compliant. After a thorough check that was done by the fire department yesterday, the hotel has received a clearance and the Fire Safety Certificate has been restored.

"Additionally, the Delhi Police has also revoked the cessation order of the hotel and has allowed the continuation of operations," the spokesperson added. Fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on last Sunday morning, following which 12 people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were rushed to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.