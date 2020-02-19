Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaya''s birth anniversary to be observed as "Girl Children

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:31 IST
Jaya''s birth anniversary to be observed as "Girl Children

The birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on February 24 will be

observed as 'Girl Children Protection Day' in recognition of her yeoman service towards betterment of children, especially

girls, the AIADMK government announced on Wednesday. To honour the late leader's memory, the government will

implement five new schemes, including a Rs two lakh assistance by way of bank deposit, for the welfare of destitute girl

children, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in the state assembly.

Hailing Jayalalithaa for her pioneering initiatives like the 'Cradle baby scheme' aimed at preventing female

infanticide, he said such novel initiatives were continuously being implemented by the government.

The cradle scheme won accolades from Mother Teresa, he said and mentioned a string of similar measures initiated by

Jayalalithaa including the 'Thalikku Thangam' (gold and financial assistance for women for their marriage) for the

welfare of women and children. "To commemorate her yeoman service for the children,

especially girls, the government has decided to observe her birth anniversary on February 24 as the state Girl Children

Protection Day," Palaniswami said. When destitute children staying in government homes

complete the age of 21, Rs two lakh deposit will be made in banks to help them find a footing in life on leaving the

homes. Similarly, a special assistance would be provided to

girls who faced financial difficulties after leaving the state-run homes on attaining the age of 18.

This assistance would be made available till their age of 50 and it covers support to pursue higher education, skill

development, getting job opportunities and measures to hone them as entrepreneurs.

The monthly financial assistance for bringing up destitute children after their adoption will be doubled to Rs

4,000 and the tenure of support will be extended to five years from the current three years, he said.

Priority will be given in specific job categories in government departments including social defence for destitute

children and inmates of State-run homes (and inmates those who have completed training and left the homes) based on

parameters like age and education, he said. Noting that only in a few districts the child sex ratio

(CSR) was lower than the average, he said considering this aspect, three top districts doing exemplary work to increase

CSR will be encouraged by awarding gold, silver and bronze medals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.2...

Teachers have basic duty to wean students away from drugs: CM

Puducherry, Feb 19 PTI Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday called upon the teachers to ensurethat students, including girls, did not fall prey to drug abuse.Inaugurating a two-day capacity-building programme for teachers o...

Rajasthan Assembly passes GST Amendment Bill

Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, 2020 by voice vote. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal introduced the Bill in the House.During a discussion on the Bill, he said o...

If you do not recognise problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers: Manmohan Singh slams govt on economy.

If you do not recognise problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers Manmohan Singh slams govt on economy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020