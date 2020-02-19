Teachers have basic duty to wean students away from drugs: CM

Puducherry, Feb 19 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday called upon the teachers to ensure

that students, including girls, did not fall prey to drug abuse.

Inaugurating a two-day capacity-building programme for teachers on prevention of drug abuse organised by the

State Social Welfare Board and Institute of Social Defence here, he said more than the parents it is the teachers who

have full control over young children. Hence, teachers can ensure that the students were on

the right track, he said. The government was trying to ensure that Puducherry

emerged as a drug-free union territory, the Chief Minister said.

The police department here has been geared upto prevent intrusion of ganja and gutka into the Union Territory

from other places, he said. Already, the places where the ganja was being sold

have been identified and close vigil was being maintained to prevent its spread, he said.

He further said the union territory was making good strides in implementation of various welfare schemes, despite

the Centre allegedly not sanctioning the required funds. The Chief Minister also registered his protest

against those calling him `puratchi mudalvar` (revolutionary Chief Minister).

After listening to a song played at the beginning of the function describing him as `Puratchi Mudalvar,

Narayanasamy said, "While being in power a leader will be praised sky- high. Once out of power, people will start

chiding the leader and will visit him with brickbats." He made a veiled reference to former Chief Minister

and AINRC leader N Rangasamy (now Leader of the Opposition) being called 'Makkal Mudhalvar' and said, "When Chief

Minister, a leader was called Makkal Mudhalvar (people's Chief Minister) and that leader was now sent home bag and baggage."

"Hence all praises and encomiums to one while being in power are not virtually real," he said.

None can be a revolutionary chief minister or people's chief minister unless the people recognise them so,

he added.

