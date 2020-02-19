Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal gas case: CBI arrests runaway convict; court grants him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:38 IST
Bhopal gas case: CBI arrests runaway convict; court grants him
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough, the CBI has arrested S I Qureshi, a convict in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy case, who has been absconding since 2016. Qureshi was picked up from Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday by the Central agency, an official said on Wednesday.

He was brought to the court of Bhopal district and sessions judge on Wednesday in an ambulance following his ill-health. Judge RK Verma walked out of his courtroom to the ambulance of Qureshi on the premises of the court and took stock of his health, before granting him bail on the health ground.

The judge directed Qureshi to furnish two securities of Rs one lakh each. Qureshi had served with the now-defunct Union Carbide in Bhopal from where the toxic gas emanated on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, killing thousands of people in Bhopal and maiming many. A trial court convicted Qureshi and seven others in June 2010 under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and others under the Indian penal Code (IPC). Qureshi was granted two-year imprisonment by the case. After their conviction, Qureshi and other convicts secured bail and filed appeals in the court against the CBI's appeal seeking enhancement in their jail terms.

During the pendency of the appeal by the CBI, Qureshi went underground in 2016. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Qureshi. After the Madhya Pradesh failed to execute the arrest warrant, the court had directed the CBI to do the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City could be in next year's Champions League if ban frozen

Manchester City could play in next seasons Champions League, despite a two-year UEFA ban from European competition, if they ask for proceedings to be frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS in Switzerland, sports law experts say.UE...

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Jerusalem, Feb 19 AP A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday. Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian ...

Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reaffirmed Indias commitment to the United Nations goal set under the UN Decade of Action of drastically reducing road accidents by 2030. Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was addressing ...

In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals

Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries beingrun by the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC, the government said on Wednesday.Till now, only registered employees under the Employees State In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020