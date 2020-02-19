Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister urges all stakeholders to promote organic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:27 IST
Union minister urges all stakeholders to promote organic

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to play a pivotal

role in promoting organic farming in the north east region. Addressing a workshop on Soil Health Card and Mission

Organic Value Chain Development for north east region, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture appreciated the

activities of all stakeholders for the development of agriculture in the region through soil health card scheme and

organic mission. He urged the concerned officials, Kisan Vikas

Kendras (KVKs) and farmers to intensify their efforts through a holistic approach for improving soil health leading to

enhanced productivity, profitability and sustainability in agriculture.

The minister said he was happy to learn that some states in the region initiated steps for exporting organic

agricultural products such as fruit, vegetable and spice crops to other countries.

Rupala also emphasised that successful implementation of soil health scheme is one of the major strategies for

achieving the primary goal of doubling farmers income by 2022 by reducing the input cost of cultivation.

The minister urged upon all stakeholders of this region to play a pivotal role to promote organic farming

through judicious use of fertilizers as per prescription provided in the soil health cards.

He also congratulated Trinity Saioo, a Padmashree awardee on her remarkable achievement towards the development

of agriculture and enhancement of income of farmers in Meghalaya.

The workshop was organised by ICAR-ATARI, Umiam in collaboration with ICAR RC for NEH Region.

It was attended by the officials of all the states of north east region, scientists from ICAR RC for NEH Region and

ICAR-ATARI, staffs of KVKs, progressive farmers. The additional secretary in the Ministry of

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Dr Alka Bhargava said that soil health card should be used as a medium to promote organic

agriculture in the region. She said that this scheme could act as a medium for

checking the pattern of jhum cultivation in the region by strengthening the jhumia farmers.

The additional secretary mentioned the importance of training programmes for potential farmers in the states so

that they may act as master trainers for other farmers in agriculture development.

Dr Bidyut C Deka, Director, ICAR-ATARI Umiam also presented a brief overview of achievements, outcome and impact

of the soil health card scheme of the institute which is being implemented across the states of north east India through

KVKs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Photoshop turns 30; Adobe adds new features to celebrate

One of the most-popular designing softwares, Photoshop turned 30 today and to celebrate the milestone, Adobe rolled out a number of new features on both desktop and the iPad.Some of the notable features include the ability to make multiple ...

MP to bring law to fast-track clearances for industries

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it will issue 25 types of clearances andlicences within one day to investors wanting to set up industries or ventures in the state.The state cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief...

UPDATE 4-China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists with the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the real sick man of Asia, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday...

Rs 183 lakh sanctioned for medical assistance in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 183.59 lakh as medical assistance for chronic disease patients and victims of road accidents and natural incidents.Under the Cancer Treatment Management F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020