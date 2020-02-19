Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak: New semester in Chinese universities postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:07 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: New semester in Chinese universities postponed

The State Council of China has decided to postpone the new semester of universities in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese Embassy has informed the Union Health ministry. The students will be notified by their respective universities.

According to an official, several students who had returned from China after the epidemic had approached the health ministry saying their respective universities were asking them to join back or they would lose their admission status. "The issue was taken up by Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan during her meeting with the Chinese Ambassador recently," an official statement said.

"This request has been responded to favourably. The Chinese Embassy has written that the State Council of China has decided to postpone the new semester of the universities, including Southwest University for which Secretary had represented. The students will be notified by their respective universities accordingly," it said. A total of 654 people, mostly students, were evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on February 1 and 2 and quarantined at two facilities set by the Army and ITBP in India. They all have been discharged.

The third and final batch of inmates quarantined at the ITBP facility was released on Wednesday. With the latest release, all 406 people at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility have been discharged after they tested negative for the virus.

All 248 people who were lodged at the Army camp in Manesar were discharged on Tuesday. India has so far reported three confirmed cases of the virus, all in Kerala.

Two of the three medical students who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection have now been discharged, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Monday. The condition of the third one is stable, he had said.

The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic in China crossed the 2,000-mark on Wednesday, while the overall confirmed cases have climbed to 74,185.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Naxal neutralised in C'garh

A Naxal was neutralised in an exchange of fire between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards DRG, Special Task Force STF on Wednesday.According to officials, the encounter took place near Ikul village of Orchha. The search operation is...

Google brings Titan Security Keys to more regions

Using your mobile number for two-factor authentication method is not good enough in the age of phishing and this is where Googles Titan Security Keys come into play.After debuting in the US two years ago, the phishing-resistant hardware sec...

Ram Mandir Trust prez, gen secy elected; Nripendra Misra to lead its construction panel

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was on Wednesday elected president and VHP leader Champat Rai general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The first meeting o...

Photoshop turns 30; Adobe adds new features to celebrate

One of the most-popular designing softwares, Photoshop turned 30 today and to celebrate the milestone, Adobe rolled out a number of new features on both desktop and the iPad.Some of the notable features include the ability to make multiple ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020