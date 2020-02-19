India, US to discuss defence, terrorism during Trump's visit, says Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

India and the United States will hold talks in areas of defence, counter-terrorism, people to people contact, energy and regional issues during President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday, adding that it is an opportunity for both the countries to deepen their strategic partnership and a forward-looking relationship. "India and USA are expected to hold talks in areas of defence, counter-terrorism, people to people contact, energy and regional issues," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said ahead of Trump's visit to India.

He said this will be the fifth meeting between PM Modi and President Trump in the past eight months. He also added that some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit to the country. "India and US do not want to rush in finalising a trade deal; both sides to take a decision considering the long-term view," he added.

Saying that it is a strategic partnership and a forward-looking relationship, Shringla said Trump is expected to be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his cabinet ministers. "US President Donald Trump will speak to PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad (Gujarat). It will be similar to Howdy Modi event in Houston," Shringla added.

The US President is scheduled to reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad by noon on February 24 and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. Trump said that there would be seven million people between the airport and the stadium to welcome him.

Later in the day he will arrive in New Delhi, where he is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday morning, the US President will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol. On Tuesday, President Trump will meet with executives of Indian companies -- with business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital -- at an event organized by the US embassy in New Delhi. (ANI)

