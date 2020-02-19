Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 ID cards of 26/11 attackers carrying Hindu names were fake: Ujjawal Nikam

Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday said it is true that the 10 ID cards of the attackers were fake; however, it cannot be established what was the motive of Pakistan behind this.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:50 IST
10 ID cards of 26/11 attackers carrying Hindu names were fake: Ujjawal Nikam
Special public prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday said it is true that the 10 ID cards of the attackers were fake; however, it cannot be established what was the motive of Pakistan behind this. Speaking to ANI, Nikam said: "I do not know what was the plan of ISI. After 26/11 terror attacks, 10 ID cards were produced in the court in which one was of Qasab and others belonged to nine other attackers, who were killed."

"These were fake ID cards. It is true that Hindu name was written on those ID cards. But Ajmal Kasab made statements in the Mumbai court that they have those fake ID cards," he said. Nikam said that as per Kasab's statement, Kafa, who gave military training to Kasab, told them and others that they will be given 10 fake names to misguide the police.

"They were told that they have to use fake ID cards to misguide the police. We have also proved this in the court. But what was the intention of Pakistan behind this was not known to Kasab. But the evidence was clear that ID cards were fake," added Nikam. In his book 'Let Me Say It Now', former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria has claimed that had Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, the 26/11 Mumbai attacker Kasab would have died as a Hindu named Samir Chaudhary.

According to an excerpt from the book, if everything went according to plan, and Kasab would have died as Chaudhary and the media would have blamed "Hindu terrorists" for the attack. He also claimed fake identity cards with Indian addresses were planted for 26/11 terrorists. When asked about Pakistan's plan to put blame on Hindus, Nikam said: "This is about inference, but I don't make an estimation as I am a student of law. It is true that Pakistan ISI's connection with LeT is established in the 26/11 terror attack. This was also cleared with David Headley's statements. Even Kasab said that some army personnel were present in his training camp, but it cannot be established what Pakistan wants to show." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...

Jaishankar holds 'very good meeting' with German counterpart; discusses counter-terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues including counter-terrorism, climate change, multilateralism, connecti...

Man kidnaps businessman after posing as Delhi Police Crime Branch officer, arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman after posing as an officer of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and demanding Rs 25-lakh ransom in west Delhis Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The businessman, Ama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020