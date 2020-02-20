TN fisherman injured in Lankan Navy firing

A 52-year-old Tamil Nadu fisherman was injured when the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly

opened fire at his boat while he was fishing with others off Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters.

Sesu of Thangachimadam sustained injury after shards from the window hit by a rubber bullet pierced his eye.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when more than 2,000 fishermen from in and around this town were catching

fish near Katchatheevu islet, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

The Lankan naval personnel on partrol duty arrived at the spot and started firing at the fishermen's boats leaving one

person injured, he said. The Sri Lankan authorities also snapped the fishing nets

of several boats before chasing them away. All the fishermen were forced to return to the shore this

morning without any catch, Sesuraja added. The injured fisherman has been taken to Madurai for

treatment. Meanwhile, police and fisheries department officials

carried out an inspection of the boat that was attacked. "We have recorded the statements of the fishermen,"

Fisheries department Assistant Director Yuvraj said.

