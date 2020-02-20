Left Menu
CPI calls on 'progressive forces', civil society groups to protest US Prez Trump's India visit

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:46 IST
The CPI on Thursday urged the "progressive forces" in the country to protest US President Donald Trump's visit to India on February 24 and 25. In a statement, party general secretary D Raja called on all party units as well as civil society groups and other political parties to unite and protest "vehemently" on February 24 against Trump's two-day visit to India.

The US president will arrive in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on February 24 and the next day he will be in Delhi. "It is a matter of serious concern that the Government of India instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy is succumbing to the pressures of US imperialist power while the US is continuing to imposing its hegemonic policies on the world along with its brazen hostilities towards Cuba, Palestine, Iran and others.

"In this context, we have given a call for protest on the same day in Delhi and appealed to all the Left and secular parties to join the protest and give a befitting rebuff. Also the national secretariat of CPI has called upon all party units to organize protests all over the country," Raja said.

