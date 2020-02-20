Left Menu
Man accused of killing wife in staged accident: Police

  • PTI
  • Saharanpur
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:59 IST
A man has been accused of killing his wife in a staged car accident to live with his second wife, police said. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said Khurram, a villager under Deoband police station has been accused of killing his wife Shabnam in collusion with his sisters and second wife Shama.

He said the police is looking into the matter. The SSP said Khurram's father-in-law Mohammad Naeem, a resident of Pathanpura colony has told police in a complaint that the accused took his daughter on February 19 out on the pretext of getting her medicines, but killed her and staged the fall of his car into a gorge near Kali river to make it look like an accidental death.

He said Khurram has begun beating his daughter soon after their marriage and even tried to kill her one and half month ago by pouring kerosene oil over her and setting her afire. Kumar said the victim's body has been sent for the postmortem and the matter is being investigated by the police.

