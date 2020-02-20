Left Menu
Grand statue of Hanuman should be built in Ayodhya Ram Temple, says AAP MLA




AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday demanded that a grand statue of Lord Hanuman should be built in the Ayodhya Ram Temple premises. "I think a grand statue of Hanuman Ji should be built in the Ram Temple premises as Hanuman Ji was Lord Ram's favorite. Just like Shri Ram is said to be Maryada Purushottam. Similarly, Hanuman Ji is the symbol for selfless service," Bhardwaj told ANI here.

Bhardwaj also congratulated all the members of the trust constituted for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "It is said that in any prayer to Lord Ram the entire 'Ram Darbaar' is depicted, which includes Sita Mata and Hanuman Ji. Lord Ram comes to the rescue of his devotees whenever they are in trouble. Similarly, lord Hanuman comes to the rescue whenever Shri Ram needs it," he added.

Bhardwaj also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that "if someone comes out with the intent of dying, how would he remain alive", saying he is making such statements to divert the attention of the people from economic slowdown and GDP. "Yogi Adityanath is known for such statements. I think BJP has told him to give such statements to divert people's attention from the economy and GDP. This is like a 'Madari's Damru' so that people cannot think about other things. I think Yogi Ji should stop making such statements and focus on job creation, healthcare and education," he added.

This comes a day after Nitya Gopal Das was appointed as the president of the Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in the first meeting of the trust. Recently, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Sant Govind Dev Giri said that the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to start in April this year and will be completed in the next three years (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

