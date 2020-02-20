Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amritsar drug seizure: CM assures probe into accused 'relations' with Majithia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:42 IST
Amritsar drug seizure: CM assures probe into accused 'relations' with Majithia

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured some MLAs in the House of having a through probe into their allegations that purported Akali leader Anwar Masih, arrested after the "discovery" of 194 kg of heroin from his house near Amritsar, had links with senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The chief minister gave the statement to the House after Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema raked up the issue of the recent seizure of the drug and alleged that Masih had "relations" with Majithia.

“Anwar Masih has relations with Bikram Singh Majithia and I demand there should be an inquiry into it. He was made the Subordinate Services Board member and he is a right-hand man of Majithia,” alleged Zira while waving purported pictures of Masih with Majithia. Cheema, who is the leader of the Opposition, also alleged that Masih had links with Majithia.

“Will the CM inform the House that STF would probe the matter?” Cheema asked. Responding to the MLAs' claims, the CM said, “We will definitely get it inquired and send it to the appropriate authority for the investigation.”

The anti-drug Special Task Force on Wednesday had arrested former SSB member and Akali leader, Anwar Masih in a case of seizure of 194 kg of heroin after he failed to provide evidence of renting out the premises in village Sultanwind in the border region of Amritsar, from where a massive drug haul was made last month. The narcotics were seized from Masih's house in Sultanwind village in Amritsar district on January 31.

On January 31, the STF had seized heroin and other contraband from a rented house in Akash Avenue in Sultanwind village of Amritsar district after the arrest of six persons, including an Afghanistan national and a woman. Talking to reporters later outside the assembly, Majithia said the CM's announcement of the probe was intended to divert attention from the burning public issues of Punjab.

Majithia also demanded that an inquiry should be held into Masih's connection with Congress leaders in Amritsar, claiming that Masih was a Congressman. PTI CHS VSD RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

8 Indians aboard cruise ship in Japan infected with coronavirus: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said that in all 138 Indians including 132 crew members and six passengers are on-board the cruise ship -- Diamond Princess, quarantined off the coast of Japan, and eight of them are infected wit...

Iraq Airways suspends flights with Iran amid coronavirus fears

Iraqi Airways has suspended flight service to neighbouring Iran as a protective measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the Iraqi state news agency said on Thursday.Two Iranians who tested positive on Wednesday for the disease have died o...

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists five Iranian officials for impeding 'fair' elections

The United States on Thursday blacklisted five Iranian officials, accusing them of preventing free and fair elections, a day before a parliamentary vote being seen as a referendum on the handling of various political and economic crises. Th...

Uddhav Thackeray will meet PM Modi on Friday, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in Delhi. Yes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020