Amritsar drug seizure: CM assures probe into accused 'relations' with Majithia

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured some MLAs in the House of having a through probe into their allegations that purported Akali leader Anwar Masih, arrested after the "discovery" of 194 kg of heroin from his house near Amritsar, had links with senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The chief minister gave the statement to the House after Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema raked up the issue of the recent seizure of the drug and alleged that Masih had "relations" with Majithia.

“Anwar Masih has relations with Bikram Singh Majithia and I demand there should be an inquiry into it. He was made the Subordinate Services Board member and he is a right-hand man of Majithia,” alleged Zira while waving purported pictures of Masih with Majithia. Cheema, who is the leader of the Opposition, also alleged that Masih had links with Majithia.

“Will the CM inform the House that STF would probe the matter?” Cheema asked. Responding to the MLAs' claims, the CM said, “We will definitely get it inquired and send it to the appropriate authority for the investigation.”

The anti-drug Special Task Force on Wednesday had arrested former SSB member and Akali leader, Anwar Masih in a case of seizure of 194 kg of heroin after he failed to provide evidence of renting out the premises in village Sultanwind in the border region of Amritsar, from where a massive drug haul was made last month. The narcotics were seized from Masih's house in Sultanwind village in Amritsar district on January 31.

On January 31, the STF had seized heroin and other contraband from a rented house in Akash Avenue in Sultanwind village of Amritsar district after the arrest of six persons, including an Afghanistan national and a woman. Talking to reporters later outside the assembly, Majithia said the CM's announcement of the probe was intended to divert attention from the burning public issues of Punjab.

Majithia also demanded that an inquiry should be held into Masih's connection with Congress leaders in Amritsar, claiming that Masih was a Congressman. PTI CHS VSD RAX

