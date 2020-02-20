Mizo accord beacon of hope for lasting peace, says Guv on

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai hailed the Mizo Peace Accord, signed in 1986, as a

beacon of hope for enduring peace as the northeastern state celebrated its 34th statehood day on Thursday.

Pillai, while addressing a programme here on the occasion, said, "The signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord

on June 30, 1986 remains a beacon of hope for the world that peace can be attained and sustained if the people and leaders

choose it over violence." Mizoram became the 23rd state of India in 1987 after

the Mizo National Front (MNF) signed the peace accord with then Rajiv Gandhi-led government at the Centre, ending a two-

decade-long insurgency. Before attaining statehood, Mizoram was union

territory. Observing that Mizoram's endeavour since attaining

statehood has been to attain self-reliance, Pillai urged the state government and denizens not to solely rely on central

funding. "Mizoram is abundantly blessed with resources in

horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, human resource and tourism sectors, which we need to tap. It is our duty to

provide a congenial socio-economic setting where our youth can flourish with pride," he said.

He called upon the state government to work towards achieving a welfare state.

Pillai said the Centre has allocated 10 per cent of the Union budget for the development of the Northeast.

He also urged the churches and the NGOs to help the state government in combating AIDS and cancer.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in his address, said that the Mizo Peace Accord continues to be the most reliable model

of agreement. "I believe we are the torchbearers of peace in the

region and can continue to broker peace in other states as well as in neighbouring countries," he said.

Recalling the events that led to the signing of the Mizo accord, the former insurgent-turned-politician said 1986

was the opportune time for an agreement due to a strong political power at the Centre.

"When Mizoram attained statehood, it was not like other states. It was made a state with special provisions that

safeguard the culture and ethnic interests of the people," he said.

The chief minister said that Mizoram has a conducive atmosphere, apart from natural assets, to usher in all-round

development. "Mizoram is not only one of the most peaceful states

in the country but also has a disciplined and regimented society. These factors are conducive for development," he

said. Several programmes were held across Mizoram on its

statehood day. All government offices, educational institutes and

banks remained closed on the account of the state government declaring a public holiday.

This is the second time after 10 years of Congress rule from 2008 to 2018 that official programmes were held on

the occasion after MNF returned to power in the state in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the

people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.

The vice president, in his message, said that people from the two hill states have made an immense contribution to

India's growth and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "On the occasion

of their Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of Mizoram. We are proud of the rich culture of this state. Those

belonging to Mizoram have excelled in many spheres and contributed to India's growth. Praying for Mizoram's

development in the coming years." The first Mizoram statehood day event was inaugurated

by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Lammual in Aizawl on February 20, 1987.

