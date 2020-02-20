Left Menu
Muslim man chosen to be pontiff of Lingayat mutt in Karnataka

A Lingayat seminary in Gadag district of northern Karnataka is all set to get a Muslim man

as its pontiff. Diwan Sharief, in his early 30s, would be anointed as the

pontiff of the Murugharajendra Koraneshwara Shantidhama mutt in Asuti village on February 26, mutt sources said.

The Lingayat community, which owes allegiance to the 12th century "social reform movement" initiated by Basaveshwara, is

open to people of all caste and religion. Sharief and his father were said to be influenced by the

teachings of Basaveshwara and had donated land to the mutt. Sharief, who has three daughters and a son, had taken

Linga deeksha and has undergone training about the mutt traditions, they added.

The mutt is reportedly associated with Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra mutt of Chitradurga and Koraneshwara Sansthan

mutt in Khajuri village in Kalaburagi. Sri Murugharajendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, the seer of

Koraneshwara Sansthan mutt,has decided to make Sharief as the pontiff, sources said. PTI KSU

