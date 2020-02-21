Girl admitted to hospital in Amroha after being thrashed by stepmother

A girl was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday after she was allegedly thrashed by her stepmother. "Sania's condition is serious. She suffered many injuries. She was beaten up badly. We are keeping her under observation," Iqbal, a doctor of the district hospital told ANI.

The victim Sania said that her stepmother has been beating her for past several years. "I was beaten up by my stepmother. She is beating me for several years. I don't want to live with her anymore," he said.

Sania's neighbour Babloo Khan demanded action against her stepmother. "Sania's stepmother used to beat her with lathis and sticks. We want strong action against her mother," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.